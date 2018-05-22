CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A Chichester woman missing for days was found stabbed to death, and her son has been arrested in Virginia on a charge of stealing her vehicle, authorities said.

The body of 51-year-old Frances Nash was found in Canterbury on Monday, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. An autopsy Tuesday concluded her death was a homicide and that she was stabbed multiple times.

Nash’s vehicle was reported missing and was later found in Canterbury. Police issued an arrest warrant for Nash’s son, 21-year-old Phillip Nash, in connection with her vehicle and another one.

Virginia State Police arrested Phillip Nash on Interstate 95 at the 16-mile marker in Emporia after receiving a “be on the lookout (BOLO)” for a stolen maroon, 2000 Ford F-350 truck with an NH vanity plate about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Phillip Nash had an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in Virginia on a fugitive from justice charge. He is being held in Virginia while awaiting extradition proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 271-3636.

Nash’s death is under investigation.

