MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of her 5-year-old son, who hasn’t been seen in six months, authorities announced Monday.

Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were taken into custody Sunday in the Bronx by New York City Transit Authority officers on warrants charging them with witness tampering and child endangerment, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Merrimack Police Chief Brian K. Levesque said in a joint press release.

They faced a judge in Bronx County Criminal Court late Monday night, where they waived extradition. They are being returned to N.H. for an arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

“This has been a nightmare,” neighbor Greg Doppstadt said.

Dauphinais and Stapf are accused of asking other people to lie about 5-year-old Elijah Lewis and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for the boy, authorities said. They also allegedly violated a duty of care, protection, or support for Elijah.

Elijah, whose last known address was in Merrimack, New Hampshire, was reported missing to police by the Division for Children, Youth, and Families on Thursday.

Dauphinais and Stapf had been living in Stapf’s mother’s home but they had not been seen or heard from until they were taken into custody.

Search crews could be seen in the neighborhood Monday using a helicopter and cadaver dogs to look for Elijah.

Doppstadt said he rarely saw Elijah next door and was not sure if he even lived there.

The boy’s father lives in Arizona and has been in touch with investigators, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

“We are hopeful that Elijah will be found safe and sound; that someone will come forward with information on where he is right now. But we have to look at every possibility,” Agati said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.

