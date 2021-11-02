BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Nearly 200 absentee ballots that were never counted in the November 2020 election in Bedford would not have changed the outcomes of any races, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Town officials believe the 190 completed ballots were accidentally put in a box with empty absentee ballot envelopes. All those voters have been notified that their ballots were not counted.

The attorney general’s office put out a news release on the 190 ballots on Monday, several days after Bedford’s town clerk and town moderator sent a letter to voters.

The attorney general’s office also made public its response Monday to Bedford’s letter. It said three statements in the letter were inaccurate: that the clerk and moderator were instructed by the attorney general’s office to not tell anyone about the 190 ballots; that the two made “numerous attempts” to get resolution from the office; and that the office’s Oct 21 closure letter to the clerk and moderator “was essentially the first explanation from us as to the necessary remediation plan.”

Emails sent Monday seeking comment from the clerk and moderator were not immediately returned.

The attorney general’s office also said the towns of Merrimack and Nottingham each had three absentee ballots not counted in the 2020 election. All three towns were instructed to establish new procedures.

