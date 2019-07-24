AG: NH man bludgeoned girlfriend to death with piece of furniture

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he bludgeoned his girlfriend to death with a piece of furniture at her apartment in Manchester on Tuesday.

Damien Seace, 35, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court on alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Burpee.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at 55 Amory St. found Burpee dead inside her apartment and Seace hiding in the bathroom, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Investigators say Seace killed Burpee by inflicting blunt force trauma with a piece of furniture.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone in the area of 55 Armory St. between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 603-668-8711.

An investigation is ongoing.

