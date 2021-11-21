ORFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his cousin in Orford, New Hampshire on Saturday, announced Attorney General John M. Formella.

Lance Goodrich, 35, of Lyme, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, Formella said in an officials statement.

Officers responding to a reported homicide at a residence on Route 10 in Orford around 12:27 p.m. found Brooke Goodrich, 25, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lance Goodrich faces charges of one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Brooke and one count of second-degree murder for causing Brooke’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting his cousin, according to New Hampshire State Police Chief Nathan Noyes.

Goodrich is slated to be arraigned at Grafton County Superior Court on Monday.

