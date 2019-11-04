AG: NH man threatened to kill transgender woman for using Planet Fitness locker room

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An injunction has been issued against a man accused threatening to kill a transgender patron at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness after learning she had used the women’s locker room to change, officials said.

In a statement Monday, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced that the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District issued an order that concluded that Marc Bernier repeatedly threatened to kill the woman “based upon his belief that she should not have used the women’s locker room because of her gender and Mr. Bernier’s perception of her gender.”

The court enjoined Mr. Bernier from contacting the victim, from knowingly coming within 250 feet of the victim, and from entering the Planet Fitness on Northwest Boulevard in Nashua for one year.

In addition, Bernier is required to pay a $3,000 civil penalty with all but $500 suspended for one year with the condition that he comply with the terms of the injunction.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)