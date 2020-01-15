AG: NH police sergeant facing criminal charges years after leading authorities on high-speed chase

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police sergeant is facing criminal charges years after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase down a highway in Salem, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael D. Verrocchi, 41, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one count of disobeying an officer, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Verrocchi, a current member of the Salem Police Department, recklessly engaged in conduct which placed others in the danger of serious bodily injury on Nov. 10, 2012, MacDonald said in a news release.

The 41-year-old sergeant was speeding in a Jeep Cherokee on Route 28 in Salem when he allegedly refused to stop for a fellow officer who activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull him over.

Verrocchi reportedly led the officer on a two-mile pursuit, during which time he blew through a red light and swerved around spike strips.

In charging Verrocchi, MacDonald said prosecutors labeled his Cherokee as a deadly weapon.

Verrocchi is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Jan. 30.

