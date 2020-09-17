SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A police sergeant in Salem, New Hampshire has been indicted nearly eight years after he allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury indicted Michael D. Verrocchi, 42, for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a Class B felony, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Thursday.

Verrocchi, a member of the Salem Police Department who is currently off-duty, refused to stop for a fellow officer who activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull him over on Route 28 in Salem on November 10, 2012, MacDonald said.

He reportedly led the officer on a two-mile pursuit, during which time he blew through a red light and swerved around spike strips.

MacDonald said Verrocchi “recklessly engaged in conduct which placed or may have placed others in danger of serious bodily injury.”

A dispositional conference has been scheduled for Oct. 20 in Rockingham Superior Court.

