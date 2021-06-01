CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she was caught with carfentanil — a synthetic opioid that’s 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Rozanna Watson, 39, formerly of Belmont, was indicted last week by a Belknap County grand jury on charges including possessing a controlled drug as a subsequent offense, according New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Watson was arrested in Laconia in May 2017 after she was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of carfentanil, Formella added.

Carfentanil is also 10,000 times more potent than morphine, according to federal officials.

Watson faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

