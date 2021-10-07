DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a civil rights violation after she allegedly threatened a Black child and called him a racial slur during a confrontation at a park earlier this year.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday the initiation of an enforcement action by the Civil Rights Unit against Kristina Graper, age 51, of Dover, New Hampshire, for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

On May 10, Graper told a 9-year-old Black child that she would “kneel on his neck” and called him a racial slur after he accidentally broke a toy that belonged to her son in a neighborhood park in Dover, according to a complaint filed in Strafford County Superior Court.

The civil complaint against Graper alleges that the threat was racially motivated.

A civil rights violation allows for a maximum civil penalty of $5,000. The court may also enjoin further violations of the Civil Rights Act.

