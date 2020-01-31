AG: NH woman forged checks that belonged to residents of elderly housing apartments

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly forging checks that she stole from residents at elderly housing apartments in Pelham, officials said.

Christina Lariviere is facing charges including four felony counts of check forgery, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Pelham Police Chief Joseph A. Roark.

“Lariviere knowingly altered, without authority, the writings on four personal checks belonging to three residents,” investigators said in a news release.

Lariviere allegedly altered the checks by changing the original payee name to her own name. On two checks, the payment amounts were reportedly changed to reflect higher monetary amounts.

Investigators say Lariviere was employed as an in-home caregiver, providing services to another resident of the elderly housing apartments. She has since been fired from the job.

Lariviere was arraigned Thursday in the Hillsborough County Superior Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

