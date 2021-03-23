AG: No laws broken when hospitals vaccinated board members instead of high-risk residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s two largest hospital groups did not violate laws or break state policies when they offered COVID-19 vaccinations to their board members before they were eligible, but they did erode public confidence in the fairness of the vaccination process, state Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday.

Front-line health care workers were among the first people in Rhode Island to be eligible for a shot, but Lifespan and Care New England after vaccinating workers at high risk of exposure offered vaccinations to board members and some other employees, no matter their age or risk level.

The move drew criticism from people who said many high-risk residents were being denied vaccinations and prompted the attorney general’s investigation.

“The appearance or perception that certain connected or wealthy individuals were, by virtue of their seat on a hospital board of directors, being given an opportunity to ‘jump the line’ months in advance was upsetting to many and fueled anxiety among everyday Rhode Islanders who were dutifully waiting their turn,” the attorney general wrote in a letter to management at both organizations and the state Department of Health.

However, the state gave the hospital groups wide discretion on who they should vaccinate, the letter said.

“This office strongly believes that Lifespan and CNE should have acted differently,” the letter said.

Lifespan’s CEO, Dr. Timothy Babineau, in a statement said the organization is committed to the “equitable and efficient distribution of vaccines.”

“Our intent and actions have always been to work in accordance with the guidelines received from the Rhode Island Department of Health. That remains the case to this day. We acknowledge, along with the Attorney General, the importance of public perception and holding ourselves to the very highest of standards,” he said.

A voicemail message seeking comment was left with a Care New England spokesperson.

