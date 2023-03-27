MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Manchester, NH after an incident that occurred late Sunday night, according to the NH Attorney General’s Office.

The incident took place just before midnight in the area of 265 Maple Street. Officials say one man was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle doing “burnouts” near Elm and Mechanic Streets located a black Nissan convertible driving recklessly, the AG’s Office said. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver accelerated away. Police initiated a pursuit, but were forced to end it when the car reached a dangerous speed.

After discovering the identity of the Nissan’s registered owner, officers found that he had been at the Manchester Police Department earlier in the evening, acting “irate.” Officers later found the Nissan parked in a parking lot on Maple Street with the registered owner sitting in the driver’s seat.

During an interaction that followed, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Waleed Al Thuwayni of Manchester, was shot. A preliminary investigation indicates that a single officer discharged his weapon.

Al Thuwayni was taken into custody and transported to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, police say.

No additional information has been released.

