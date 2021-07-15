TRENTON, N.J. (WHDH) — Operation 24/7 led to the arrests of 31 sexual predators accused of exploiting children online, authorities said.

Roughly a dozen law enforcement agencies launched an investigation to address the spike in reports of potential threats to children from online predators during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

A total of 31 arrests were made between April 1 and June 30 as part of the operation, including:

Ryan Olson, 20, of Williamstown, N.J., on charges of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, sharing obscene material with minor, impairing or debauching the morals of a child, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Olson allegedly asked asked underage victims to play a “game” on social media in which he offered prizes and money in exchange for sexually explicit material, with more explicit photos and videos of the victims earning more points.

One of the 15-year-old victims sent Olson a sexually explicit video of herself and he responded by sending her a sexually explicit photo of himself, the AG’s office said.

Ndachi Ndungu, 25, of Jersey City, N.J., on charges of attempted manufacturing child pornography, and attempted theft by extortion.

Ndungu allegedly attempted to extort a 12-year-old girl he encountered on the gaming app Discord to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

He also chatted with numerous other potential victims ranging in ages from 7 to 15 on Discord, the AG’s office said.

Ndungu would obtain an image of the child and then threaten to share it on social media or threaten to report the victim to the gaming app until they agreed to send more explicit photos, the AG’s office added.

Robert Reinhart, 52, of Telford, Pennsylvania, on charges of luring, attempted sexual assault, and attempted human trafficking.

Reinhart allegedly offered to pay $300 to have sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Samuel Santiago, 54, of Carteret, N.J., on charges of impairing or debauching the morals of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material, and criminal sexual contact.

Santiago allegedly molested an underage girl and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Peter Eskow, 45, of Perth Ambow, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Eskow allegedly possessed more than 80,000 files of child sexual abuse material on an external hard drive.

George Oakes, 57, of Belvidere, N.J., on charges of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Johnathan Valencia, 36, of Wayne, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Justin Holtz, 20, of Southampton, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Dunston, 53, of Pemberton, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Eugene Kim, 20, of Evesham, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Gamboa, 20, of Bellmawr, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Matthew Porch, 19, of Cherry Hill, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Sean McMichael, 38, of Cherry Hill, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Fabian Cervantes, 18, of West Orange, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Hunt, 28, of Paulsboro, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Brian Lusardi, 48, of Glendora, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Ryan Becker, 32, of South Amboy, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material, tampering with evidence, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Derrick J. Anannab, 39, of Holmdel, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Luis Torres-Mendieta, 31, of Neptune City, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Carl Aliwalas, 29, of Neptune Township, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

John Coluzzi, 22, of Manalapan, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Adam Cohen, 45, of Oxford, N.J., on charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Garrett Flynn, 22, of Washington Borough (Warren County), N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Keith Rodenbach, 55, of Mays Landing, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Phong Nguyen, 44, of Pennsauken, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Gordon Strater, 55, of Blackwood, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Hau Tran, 47, of Pennsauken, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

James Camille, 65, of Cherry Hill, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Eugenio Dalessandro, 52, of Woolwich, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Edward Robles, 34, of Sewell, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Franco Grasparil, 21, of Sayreville, N.J., on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

