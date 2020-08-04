AG: Operators of popular Mass. restaurant chain to pay $125K in restitution to workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The operators of a popular Massachusetts restaurant chain will pay $125,000 to workers for violating the state’s wage and hour laws, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Waxy’s Irish Pub — which had locations in Foxborough, Brookline, Woburn, Kingston, and one that currently operates in Lexington — was slapped with 12 citations for allegedly failing to pay minimum wage, provide earned sick time to employees, provide workers suitable pay stubs, pay workers on time, and provide certain payroll records, Healey’s office said.

Healey’s office also cited owners and managers Paul McKenna, Ashok Patel, and Jamsan Hotel Management Inc. for retaliating against employees who tried to assert their rights under state law.

An investigation was launched after Healey’s office says it received complaints from employees alleging that their paychecks frequently bounced.

After a review of the employers’ records and interviews with employees, investigators reportedly found that McKenna, Patel, and Jamsan Hotel Management repeatedly bounced employee checks and paid workers beyond the statutorily required six-day period for timely payment of wages as far back as 2015.

The investigation is said to have also revealed that the employers denied workers earned sick time, failed to pay the difference when employees’ tips and service rate pay did not bring them to the required minimum wage and retaliated against certain employees who complained about the untimely payment of wages by removing those employees from the schedule permanently.

