BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of 10 Dunkin’ restaurants in Massachusetts will pay $120,000 to resolve thousands of child labor violations, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Govostes Management Group and owner Francine Weiner-Govostes were issued five citations for violations of child labor laws across four establishments, Healey’s office said in a news release.

The alleged violations include minors who worked earlier or later than permissible under the law, minors who worked longer than the maximum allowed hours in one day, failure to obtain work permits for minors, minors who worked unsupervised after 8:00 p.m., and minors who did not receive a meal break after working more than six hours.

“Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to keep them safe by complying with the child labor laws,” Healey said. “This settlement will help ensure young people stay safe as they gain valuable job experience.”

Govostes has since modified its practices to comply with child labor statutes, including adjusting its scheduling system to accommodate minor employees and retraining all managers, Healey’s office noted.

