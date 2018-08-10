AG: Peabody drug trafficker held without bail

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man accused of trafficking heroin and cocaine has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Guillermo Jiminian, 37, was arraigned in Peabody District Court Thursday following his arrest as the result of a joint federal, state and local investigation into heroin and fentanyl trafficking in the Peabody area, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Prosecutors say authorities executing a search warrant at his home found 100 grams of cocaine and 97 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl.

Although Judge Michael Patten set bail at $200,000 cash, he revoked Jiminian’s bail on a pending drug case out of Salem District Court.

A probable cause hearing has been set for Aug. 27.

