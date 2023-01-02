CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announces that officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a resident armed with a knife on Varney Point Road around 10 p.m. encountered the armed resident inside the home. During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon, Formella said.

The armed resident was shot and has died. Their name has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. No law enforcement officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)