AG: Pocasset-based travel company ordered to refund $100K for canceled school trips

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pocasset-based travel company must provide more than $100,000 in refunds to students and families whose educational trips were canceled because of the pandemic, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

Carousel Student Tours, Inc. promised to pay $101,325 to 471 families on a pro-rated basis, according to a filing in Suffolk Superior Court.

Many trips booked through the company were canceled in March because of government travel restrictions and the AG’s office began investigating the company in June after more than 200 complaints, officials said. While Carousel offered families vouchers for future trips or partial refunds, officials allegedly found the company was insolvent and did not have funds for those measures.

Schools that had contracted with Carousel included Acton Boxborough Regional High School, Barnstable High School, Chenery Middle School of Belmont, Miles River Middle School (Hamilton-Wenham), Norwood High School, Westwood High School and Bourne Middle School.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)