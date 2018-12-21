WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography will continue to be held without bail following a Norfolk Superior Court appearance Friday morning.

Kevin Moore, 41, of Weymouth, was arraigned on the charges of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography, Attorney General Maura Healey said.

Judge Kenneth Fishman set his bail at $50,000 in relation to the three charges, while Moore remains held without bail on a pending violation of probation matter.

Moore has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 6, 2019.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified state police about pornographic images uploaded to a Dropbox account using an IP address traced to Moore’s residence, according to Healey.

He was arrested in April after a search warrant was executed at his home and an investigation of computer systems seized from his residence reportedly revealed images of child porn.

Moore was previously convicted of possession and dissemination of child porn in 2012 and was sentenced to 2.5 years in the House of Correction, Healey said. He was also sentenced to probation following his release that included conditions such as no possession of pornography and no internet access.

