AG: Revere woman embezzled $42K from special needs nonprofit, spent it on jewelry, concert tickets

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who ran a Revere nonprofit devoted to helping children and adults with special needs pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $40,000 from the organization in order to buy jewelry, concert tickets and other items, the Attorney General’s office said Monday.

Michelle DeMauro, 49, of Revere, pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to two counts of larceny of more than $1,200, two counts of obtaining a signature under false pretenses, and one count each of tax evasion and failing to supply tax information. She was sentenced to serve six months in jail, sentence suspended for three years probation, and to complete 150 hours of community service and pay restitution to the nonprofit.

Mauro served as president of the Revere League for Special Needs, which aims to “promote the general welfare of children and adults with special needs in the home, church, school, or community.” The other staff are volunteers who donate their time and are not compensated.

Between March 2016 and April 2019, DeMauro embezzled more than $42,000 in charitable funds and spent them on various personal expenses, including home improvement projects, jewelry, an iPhone, a laptop, eyeglasses, concert tickets, cash withdrawals, and gift cards, according to the Attorney General’s office.

DeMauro also made used the charity’s tax-exempt status to make personal purchases and avoid paying sales tax, and used more than $5,000 in stolen funds from the organization to set up an unauthorized 401(k) retirement account for herself, the AG’s office said.

The Revere League’s other board members fully cooperated and assisted with the AG’s investigation, officials said.

