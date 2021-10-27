CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected drug dealer is facing criminal charges after investigators say he sold fentanyl that caused a New Hampshire man’s death.

Ronald Ciotti, 42, previously of North Hampton, has been arrested on a charge of causing the death of Nicholas Grandmaison on Oct. 13, 2019, by dispensing or selling fentanyl to him, Attorney General John M. Formella, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ronald Bonaventura, and North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone said in a joint news release.

Grandmaison then injected, inhaled, or ingested the drug, resulting in his death, according to investigators.

Ciotti faces life in prison if he’s convicted of the alleged crime.

He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Strafford County Superior Court.

