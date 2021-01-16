AG: Suspicious death under investigation in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are on scene responding to a suspicious death case in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

The deputy attorney general and Concord police chief launched an investigation into the death on Saturday, according to a joint statement.

There is no threat to the general public at this time, the attorney general’s office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

