BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials.

The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with the takedown, which led to the seizure of some 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of crack cocaine and multiple firearms.

The AG’s office said search warrants were executed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, targeting six “narcotics stash house locations” in Brockton, Stoughton and Fall River. Over the course of the takedown, the aforementioned drugs, three handguns, and $26,000 in “drug proceeds” were seized, in addition to three high-capacity magazines and ammo.

The result of a long-term investigation by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, numerous agencies were credited with the seizure, with Healey’s office naming Massachusetts State Police, multiple district attorney’s offices, and local police departments, including those in Brockton, Weymouth, Stoughton and Fall River, as well as the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, among other parties.

“The work of our New England Fentanyl Strike Force has been critical in dismantling major drug trafficking networks and keeping our communities safe,” AG Healey said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our many law enforcement partners for their collaboration and ongoing commitment to taking these deadly drugs off our streets.”

Among those arrested and arraigned were:

Alexander Munoz-Gomez, 23, of Brockton

Bruno Pires, 20, of Brockton

Dylan Santos, 23, of Brockton

Jiovoni Alves, 20, of Brockton

Kevin Tavares, 25, of Brockton

Melisa Pina, 19, of Brockton

Orlando Munoz-Gomez, 25, of Brockton

Raul Andrade, 20, of Brockton

Victor Oliveira, 19, of Brockton

Djosue Dossantos, 23, of Fall River

Jonathan Pires, 24, of Stoughton

Charges against the individuals varied from drug trafficking to conspiracy to violate drug laws to firearms-related charges.

“There is no surer way to ravage neighborhoods, spur violence, and destroy lives than by trafficking deadly narcotics in our communities,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement. “The 11 defendants charged in Tuesday’s operation sowed despair and fed addictions across the South Shore, and we were pleased to work with Attorney General Healey and our law enforcement partners to take them off the street. We hope the interdiction of this drug trafficking organization makes the holiday season a little brighter for the residents of the communities whose quality of life was adversely impacted by these defendants.”

According to a press release from the AG’s office, the case is now being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Kirshenbaum, with assistance from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

