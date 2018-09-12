AG to announce findings of year-long probe into sexual assault allegations at NH prep school

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire will announce the results Thursday of a year-long investigation of reported sexual assaults at St. Paul’s prep school.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald will hold a press conference at his office at 2 p.m. to announce the outcome of the probe, which was launched in the wake of a 2017 report concerning sexual assaults by St. Paul’s School teachers on their students and earlier information about sexual-conquest rituals like the “senior salute,” which led to the high-profile trial and conviction of former student Owen Labrie.

“Over the past fourteen months, the investigation by the Attorney General’s office focused on the issue of whether St. Paul’s School engaged in conduct constituting endangering the welfare of a child, contrary to RSA 639:3; and violations of RSA ch. 642, the Obstructing Governmental Operations chapter of the criminal code,” MacDonald said in a statement. “This office also investigated other crimes as dictated by the evidence.”

The investigation already led to the conviction of former St. Paul’s teacher David O. Pook, who was sentenced to four months in jail in August for conspiring to commit false swearing before a grand jury.

An independent investigation into sexual misconduct at the school substantiated claims against 20 former faculty and staff members dating back decades, including a former Massachusetts congressman.

The list includes former teachers, administrators, chaplains and a counselor accused of a range of misconduct from inappropriate touching to forced kissing to one teacher who allegedly took students on several trips to New York City to have sex with prostitutes.

