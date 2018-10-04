AG: Use of force justified in fatal Rochester, NH officer-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire state police troopers and two Rochester police officers were justified in their use of deadly force in a shooting in August in Rochester, New Hampshire, officials say.

Douglas Heath, 38, died as a result of the shooting, and investigators say Heath fired two shots before officers shot back, discharging a total of 30 rounds, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

When a trooper tried pulling him over, Heath sped away, leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Heath rolled out of the passenger side door, falling to the ground with a loaded gun in his hand, officials say.

Heath’s daughter says she feels a sense of closure in hearing law enforcement’s side, but wishes it happened differently.

“I know it’s their job to keep us safe, and they did their job but not to me,” Skyeann Sullivan said. “He was already on his back. They could have tased him, and he would have dropped that gun.”

Authorities say they understand Heath had a family, and it is a tragic situation when a life is lost.

“Any loss of life is tragic,” New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner said. “The death of Mr. Heath leaves behind grieving family members.”

