MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing second degree murder and theft charges after allegedly stabbing a man to death in New Hampshire and stealing his car Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Sunday.

Police issued a warrant for Stephanie Beard, 34, after finding John Glennon, 71, dead in his Manchester apartment Friday morning, the AG’s office said. Officials said Beard stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife and stole his Subaru Impreza.

Boston police arrested Beard on May 14 and she will be arraigned on fugitive from justice charges in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, officials said.

