MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing second-degree murder and theft charges after authorities say she stabbed a man to death in New Hampshire and stole his car.

Police issued a warrant for Stephanie Beard, 34, after finding John Glennon, 71, dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on Friday morning, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced Sunday.

Authorities say Beard stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife before stealing his Subaru Impreza.

An autopsy determined the cause of Glennon’s death was multiple sharp force injuries and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Boston police arrested Beard on Saturday. She will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

