CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have provided additional information regarding the deaths of a man and woman who were found at separate waste facilities in New Hampshire earlier this year.

Belmont police officers responding to a report of a dead body at a waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire on Sept. 9 found the body of Jessica Lurvey, 28, among the contents of a disposal truck, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Twelve days later, the body of Matthew Schofield, 29, was found at a solid waste facility in Lewiston, Maine. The facility was a facility at which waste would continue on for processing from the Belmont transfer facility.

New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg has concluded that Lurvey died as a result of crush injuries, and her manner of death has been ruled accidental, to wit, crushed by trash compactor while intoxicated by fentanyl.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Schofield’s death was accidental, resulting from probable combined effects of buprenorphine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

An investigation determined that Lurvey and Schofield, who were involved in a prior romantic relationship, had sought shelter from a rainstorm in a large trash or recycling bin that was mechanically picked up by and loaded into a compacting waste removal vehicle.

The contents of the vehicle, including the bodies of Lurvey and Schofield, were then brought to the waste facility in Belmont.

Lurvey, like Schofield, was intoxicated by drugs at the time of her death, a circumstance that likely factored into her accidental death, Formella wrote.

