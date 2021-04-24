Aged to perfection? 250-year-old bottle of whiskey up for auction

A whiskey more than two centuries old can be yours — if you have a spare $40,000.

Skinner Auctioneers say the bottle of bourbon is the oldest whiskey in existence. The front of the Old Ingledew whiskey bottle says it’s from Evans & Ragland in LaGrange, Georgia, and a note on the bottles says it was probably made prior to 1865.

But scientists from the University of Georgia tested the whiskey and determined it was likely bottled between 1760 and 1800.

The bourbon is set to be auctioned at the end of june for $20,000 to $40,000.

