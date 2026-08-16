WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An aggressive fox was shot and killed in Worcester on Sunday after chasing a dog — a scary incident that comes on the heels of similar incidents last week during which two people were bitten.

The dog’s owner was able to snap a picture of the fox, which chased a Jack Russell mix when she put her and her two others dogs out this morning.

The fox, she said, appeared from under a deck and then refused to leave the yard, prompting her to get a metal pole and hit it twice before calling the police.

“It was just chasing after Pepe, I couldn’t get it out of the yard at first, when I came down with the metal rod, he went into the neighbor’s yard, cause I hit it,” she said.

On Wednesday night, a fox dragged a 6-year-old girl off her bike while playing in her yard on Jones Street.

Then, Thursday morning, a fox latched onto a 45-year-old woman’s foot on Granite Street.

Both went to the hospital and got rabies shots.

The fox believed to have been involved in that incident was fatally shot and is being tested for rabies.

The fox that was fatally shot Sunday is also undergoing testing.

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