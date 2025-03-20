BOSTON (WHDH) - State leaders reached an agreement with major rideshare companies regarding new rules and prices for pick-ups and drop-offs at Logan Airport.

Massport agreed to terms with Uber and Lyft, saying they will improve access to rideshares and reduce traffic in the area.

A one-time trip fee will increase from $3.25 to $5.50.

Officials say extra funding will make it possible for expanded curbside access for riders as well.

Uber and Lyft will also add options for shared rides to cut down on the number of cars on the road.

Massport leaders will officially vote on the deal during a board meeting on Thursday.

