BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside in a restaurant in Berlin, New Hampshire on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at La Casita Restaurant on Hillside Avenue around 9:45 a.m. found an employee, Sandra Marisol Fuentes Huaracha, 25, dead from apparent gunshot wounds behind the bar, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Berlin Police Department Chief Jeff Lemoine.

Later, investigators found Michael Gleason, Jr., 50, inside one of the bathrooms having suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

While the investigation is just beginning, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with these two deaths. Both Fuentes Huaracha and Gleason were engaged in a prior domestic relationship with one another.

No additional information was immediately available.

