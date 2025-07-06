BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella says his office is investigating a woman’s suspicious death inside a restaurant on Hillside Avenue in Berlin.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation. 

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox