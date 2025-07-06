BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella says his office is investigating a woman’s suspicious death inside a restaurant on Hillside Avenue in Berlin.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

