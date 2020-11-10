AG’s office to give $570K to low-income households for heating bills this winter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Attorney General’s Office is awarding nearly $570,000 to 14 local groups in order to help low-income households pay their heating bills this winter.

The program is intended to help those who are in need but are not currently receiving assistance or not receiving enough help in paying their monthly bills.

Fourteen organizations will be distributing the funds in the following regions:

Casa Myrna Vazquez (Greater Boston and Boston Harbor Communities in Middlesex and Norfolk Counties)

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) (Statewide)

City of Marlborough

Lend a Hand Society (Greater Boston)

Town of Norton

United Way (Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties)

Springfield Partners for Community Action

The Towns of Palmer, Weymouth, and Dartmouth

The Southeast Asian Coalition of Massachusetts (Essex, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester Counties)

The Spanish American Center (Northern Worcester County)

REACH (Greater Boston Communities in Middlesex County)

Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association (Greater Lowell)

For more information, visit the Attorney General’s heating resource page.

