BOSTON (WHDH) - People arrived at Boston City Hall throughout the day Wednesday, waiting hours to get a good spot and a chance to glimpse the royal couple.

The royals were expected at City Hall for a welcome ceremony around 4 p.m., by Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. The ceremony is the opportunity officials considered the public’s best chance to see the visiting couple.

Joanne Endahl and Jess B. each traveled all the way from New Jersey.

“I’ve always wanted to see them in person,” Endahl said. She brought flowers for Princess Kate, she said, “just in case.”

Jess B. wanted to take advantage of the short distance between Jersey and Boston.

“I thought, ‘it’s four hours away, they never come here,'” she said. “I think because there aren’t as many royal fans here as there are in the UK I have a better chance of seeing them.”

Some in the crowd hail from the U.K., and have seen the royals before.

“I think it’s a cool thing to come down to see the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Christian Allen, who just moved to Boston from the U.K., said. “Will and Kate as I’ve said are an amazing couple. They do so much food work for charity and I think it’s worth your time if you can get down and see them in Boston.”

Braving the wind and rain was worth the trouble, many said, to show appreciation for the work the couple does.

“As someone who grew up privileged and is backing away from that I admire the way they’re making the crown more relevant,” Victor Carter, who is part of an indigenous tribe in Nova Scotia, said. “They’re just trying to be a little more relevant to your common day person and I think that’s a big step, especially where the future is going.”

William and Kate are making the trip to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony at MGM Music Hall in Fenway on Friday.

