COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Members from the South Shore community of missing resident Ana Walshe are coming together to show support for the mother of three, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Walshe, 39, has been missing for nearly two weeks, sparking a search that has spanned multiple towns as police look for clues to her disappearance. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, has been arraigned on a charge of misleading the police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, members of the public were slated to gather at the Cohasset town common for a vigil that would include local clergy members offering prayers for the missing person.

One clergy member told 7NEWS the community has been reeling as the investigation continues, and that a request was made by them for a chance to come together to show support and strength, leading to the vigil.

As members of the public look to show their support and help the mother’s three young children, members of the Cohasset Police Department are asking people to remain cautious when trying to provide financial aid.

“At this time, Cohasset Police has not been informed of, nor are we aware of any official fundraising accounts to support the children of Ana Walshe,” said Justin Shrair, a public information officer for the department. “We’re asking the public to really do their research when donating to different causes. Folks can report possible fraud to their local police department.”

The couple’s three children, ages 2-6, have been in state custody since Brian Walshe’s arrest on Sunday, Jan. 8.

