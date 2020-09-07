BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging in Georgia earlier this year, has been named the 25th member of the Honorary Boston Marathon Team.

Arbery was known in his community as an avid runner.

“The B.A.A. believes that everyone—no matter their race, gender, or background—should be able to advance their well-being by running safely and without fear or discrimination of any kind,” the Boston Athletic Association wrote on Instagram. “Though Ahmaud never ran the Boston Marathon, this year, we run for Ahmaud.”

The BAA created this honorary team of determined runners, dedicated volunteers, community leaders, frontline workers, and so many others who exemplify the true spirit of the Boston Marathon.

Runners will complete the 124th Boston Marathon virtually due to the pandemic. They can run any day between Sept. 7 and 14, but the 26.2 miles has to be completed continuously, on the same day.

