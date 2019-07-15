Air Force issues stern warning to millions of alien hunters who want to storm Area 51

(WHDH) — The United States Air Force says it is prepared to combat more than one million Facebook users who want to storm Area 51 in search of aliens and all things related to the extraterrestrial in September.

The event, which is dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” claims more than a million strangers will meet up during the early morning hours on Sept. 20 to “coordinate” entry into the remote military base in Lincoln County, Nevada.

A rapidly growing interest in the event prompted Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews to issue a stern warning to the conspiracy theorists seeking to gain access to the base.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Jackson Barnes, one of the individuals behind the event, called it a “joke.

“Hello U.S. government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” Barnes wrote in a post.

The mysterious facility has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the government stores secrets about unidentified flying objects and aliens at Area 51.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)