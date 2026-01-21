WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Air Force One had a small electrical issue while in flight and turned around to land back in Maryland out of an abundance of caution, the White House said Tuesday.

The plane landed safely back in Maryland just after 11 p.m.

President Donald Trump was seen boarding the plane earlier in the night; headed to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Those on the flight said lights in the cabin went out briefly.

Trump, his staff, and any press traveling are expected to board a different plane and resume their trip to Switzerland. President Trump is set to deliver a special address and attend a meeting about Greenland at the forum Wednesday.

