Air handler malfunction prompts evacuation of cancer center at South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An air handler malfunction prompted the evacuation of Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Monday, officials said.

About 75 staffers and 50 patients evacuated the building after the malfunction set off smoke detectors around 11:30 a.m., according to the hospital.

The building was closed while firefighters and the hospital’s engineering staff assessed the facility.

One firefighter and one member of the engineering staff were treated for heat-related symptoms.

It’s not yet clear when the building will reopen.

Patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted by their care team to reschedule their visits.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)