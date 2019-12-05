Air New Zealand serving up edible coffee cups

A car manufacturer and airline are basing environmental initiatives around coffee.

Ford is partnering with McDonald’s to turn the fast-food chain’s coffee parts into car parts.

Ford will use the coffee bean skin that comes off during the roasting process to help make plastic headlamps in some of its cars.

Ford says the coffee will make the headlamps lighter and more sustainable.

And Air New Zealand is experimenting with serving coffee in edible cups on its flights.

The cups will be plant-based with a vanilla taste, and won’t melt from the heat of the coffee.

