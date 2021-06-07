CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Besides the high temperatures, air pollution concentrations were expected to reach unhealthy levels Monday in two counties for people with lung diseases and those who are active outdoors, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said.

The department said people in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties should take precautions by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. Ground-level ozone, the main component of smog, is expected to rise to unhealthy levels in those areas, combined with wind-carried air pollution from surrounding areas, the department said.

Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

The air quality is expected to improve on Tuesday, the department said.

