BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts remains under an air quality alert as wildfires raging in other parts of the country cast a smoky haze on the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection says that the alert is slated to expire at noon.

The air quality in parts of Mass. could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors, according to the Mass. DEP.

People in sensitive groups are urged to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

The public should also watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

Air quality alert in effect. pic.twitter.com/34FTpuO84V — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 27, 2021

Likely not as intense as yesterday, but there will be some smoke in the air again today. Oranges indicate where smoke is most prevalent. pic.twitter.com/4DAUYgT8Wt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 27, 2021

