BOSTON (WHDH) - The air quality in Roxbury is back to normal after a massive fire broke out at ReSource Waste Services Sunday morning, officials say.

People in the area can safely open windows and switch on air conditioning.

Over 150 firefighters were called into fight the blaze and four were injured. Officials say they are expected to be okay.

ReSource Waste Services CEO Jack Canty released a statement on the fire, saying, “Sometime this morning a fire started at ReSource Waste Services of Roxbury, a construction debris recycling facility that has operated at this site for over a decade and which is closed on Sundays.

We’re thankful that no one was hurt and appreciate the Boston Fire Department’s response in getting the incident under control. Our operations team will remain on site with Boston Fire until BFD has determined that the fire is fully extinguished and the site is secure.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread beyond the main building and no evacuations were needed. We do not accept trash, asbestos or any hazardous materials at this facility, which primarily serves the construction industry in the Boston Metro area to sort and recycle concrete, metal and wood debris.

Once we are assured that the site is safe and secure, we will work with Boston Fire and a structural engineer to assess the building and determine our next steps.

Safety is our top priority and we are grateful that no one was hurt.”

