As states begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, many families are looking to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend close to home.

Airbnb discovered that the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, along with coastal New Hampshire, are among the top trending holiday weekend destinations.

Searches for listings in both areas have reportedly gone up by 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

Airbnb also announced that 94 percent of all reviews show that guests are satisfied with cleaning and that three out of four guests recently surveyed would be more comfortable staying with their families in a listing than in a hotel with other people.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)