SACRAMENTO, CA (WHDH) — An airline worker is credited with preventing a tragedy after she intervened in a possible human trafficking scheme.

The employee said two teen girls approached the counter with first-class tickets purchased by someone they met online.

The two girls told authorities the man on Instagram promised them $2,000 to fly to New York for a modeling gig.

The worker said it was a gut instinct to get help.

“I think the way they kept looking back-and-forth at each other like they weren’t really sure. And then they were texting someone on the phone and that person was giving them answers,” she said. “I told a supervisor, ‘I’m going to call the sheriff. It just doesn’t feel right to me.’ It just did not feel right.”

Police said predators frequently befriend victims on the internet before luring them away from home.

