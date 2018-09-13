PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Frontier Airlines is adding flights from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Orlando, Florida.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the airline announced Wednesday it will begin offering flights in December from Portsmouth International Airport at Pease to Orlando. One-way rates will start as low as $59.

William Evans, Frontier’s senior manager of sales and travel distribution, says people are “hungry to fly.” Evans says the company has had growth in Providence, Rhode Island as well.

Airport Director Paul Brean says the Pease Development Authority is excited to introduce Frontier to Portsmouth. Brean says the airline’s customer demographics are “similar to the Seacoast.”

The PDA recently voted to approve a $19 million airport upgrade and expansion.

