Airline to remove ‘plane crush’ Coke napkins from flights after offending passengers

(WHDH) — Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after offended passengers complained about Diet Coke-branded napkins that featured a space for them to write their name and phone number to pass to their in-flight “plane crush.”

Joe Lafiosca shared images of the napkins on Twitter, with a caption that read, “On my flight today, Delta and Diet Coke teaming up to give folks another excuse to invade captive passengers’ personal space.”

The napkins also say “Because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey…you never know.”

Delta will be removing the napkins from their flights, according to a statement issued by the airline.

“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” Delta Air Lines said. “We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”

Others passengers called the napkins “creepy” and “not a good look.”

