Flying the friendly skies might be more crowded than usual for the next couple of weeks.

The lobbying group, Airlines for America, projects a record 30.6 million passengers will take flight during the 12-day Thanksgiving air travel period.

That’s more than a million and a half additional people estimated to fly this year than the same time last year.

The Thanksgiving period starts Friday, Nov. 16 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The busiest day is expected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Due to the expected increase, airlines are adding thousands of seats to flights in order to accommodate last minute travelers.

